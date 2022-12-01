Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Man shot, killed by…

Man shot, killed by Frederick Co. deputies after stabbing is identified

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 1, 2022, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The office of Maryland’s attorney general on Thursday released the name of the man shot and killed by Frederick County sheriff’s deputies earlier this week.

Aaron Mensah, 23, was shot at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Zoe Lane, the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh said. The sheriff’s office said he was armed, and that they had responded to the area because his sister called 911 and told them he was stabbing their parents.

Mensah’s father died later at a hospital. His mother was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Frosh also identified the deputies involved in the shooting as Deputy First Class Cassy Boettcher, who has been with the sheriff’s office for two and a half years; Deputy Travis Stely, who has been with the sheriff’s office since September and has six years of law enforcement experience, and Deputy Nathan McLeroy, who has been with the agency since July and has three years’ law enforcement experience.

On Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said an initial look at the case found that deputies and Maryland State Police troopers found Mensah with a knife after the stabbing. The officers who encountered him reportedly told him to “drop the knife.” After that, one officer shot him with a bean bag round from a shotgun.

That, the attorney general’s office said, was followed by Mensah “rapidly moving toward the officer.” Multiple officers deployed their stun guns and three officers fired on the man with their guns.

Frosh’s Independent Investigations Division is handling the investigation. While the deputies who fired their guns were not wearing body cameras, other officers involved were, and their cameras captured portions of what happened. The video will be released in 14 days, unless it’s deemed to be problematic to the investigation.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2013 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up