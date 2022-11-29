Frederick County deputies shoot, kill man they say stabbed parents

Deputies in Frederick County, Maryland, shot and a killed a man who they say stabbed his parents, killing his father, in the predawn hours on Tuesday.

Deputies in Frederick County, Maryland, shot and a killed a man who they said stabbed his parents, killing his father, in the predawn hours on Tuesday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was armed at the time he was shot by deputies. It happened in the 5800 block of Haller Place around 2:15 a.m.

The suspect’s sister called 911 and told operators that her brother was stabbing their parents, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told reporters during a Tuesday morning news conference.

As first responders were trying to save the victims, deputies said they encountered the armed suspect and fired multiple rounds, killing him. The suspect died at the scene.

The father was found outside and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The mother was found inside the home and flown to the University of Maryland’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and is expected to survive.

“Inside the home was a very broad crime scene, pretty much throughout the house,” Jenkins said.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld until other family members can be notified of his death.

The daughter who called in the stabbing wasn’t hurt.

Both the stabbing and the deputies’ actions are still being investigated.

A knife was recovered at the scene, though it isn’t known whether that was the weapon used in the stabbing, said Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division will examine how the three deputies responded.

On Tuesday night, the office said an initial look at the case found that it was both deputies and Maryland State Police troopers who found the man after the stabbing, nearby on Zoe Lane.

The officers that encountered him reportedly told the son to “drop the knife.” After that, one officer shot him with a bean bag round from a shotgun.

That according the the attorney general’s office was followed by the man “rapidly moving toward the officer.” Once that happened, multiple officers deployed their stun guns and three officers fired on the man with their guns.

After the shooting, the officers rendered aide to the man, who later died at the scene.

While the deputies who fired their guns were not wearing body cameras, other officers involved were and their cameras captured portions of what happened. The video will be released in 14 days, unless it’s deemed to be problematic to the investigation.

WTOP’s Mike Murrillo also contributed to this story.