RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Memorial honors U.S. firefighters…

Memorial honors U.S. firefighters who died in line of duty

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

October 9, 2022, 2:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This weekend, families of 148 fallen firefighters from around the country gathered at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, to honor their sacrifice.

Among activities at the weekend long event, families took part in a vigil in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Chapel, and a Candlelight Service on Saturday night.

An official memorial and Roll of Honor for the fallen was held Sunday morning, and included the names of several local heroes.

“The people of Frederick County, we feel your pain and your pride,” said County Executive Jan Gardner. “One of our own is among the heroes being honored today, Joshua Laird,” she added.

Captain Josh Laird died in the line of duty on Aug. 11, 2021, while responding to a house fire in Ijamsville, Md. Laird served for 21 years and left behind a wife and two daughters.

“Josh was an amazing individual, said Chief Tom Coe of the Frederick County Fire department. “He was always looking to have a good time, but loved providing public service to the community.”

Others local heroes honored this weekend include: Volunteer Fire Chief Nicholas Finamore, 75, of the Prince George’s County Fire Department; Lieutenant William Sheffield, 60, of the Baltimore City Fire Department; and Volunteer Fire Chief Firefighter Brad Scott, 43, of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

All of the names will be etched into a plaque on the grounds of the memorial.

Troy Markel, chair of the NFFF, told family members that the foundation’s main mission is to support them.

“Our family programs are at the very heart of our mission, and we stand ready to support you,” he said.

See the 2022 Roll of Honor and learn more about the memorial at the foundation’s website.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up