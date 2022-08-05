Plans for new Frederick police HQ take a step forward with OK of $19.8M contract

The mayor and aldermen in Frederick approved a $19.8 million contract for the new police headquarters.

The process of building a new headquarters for the police department in Frederick, Maryland, took another step forward Thursday when Mayor Michael O’Connor and the Board of Aldermen approved a design and construction contract for the project.

The mayor and board unanimously approved a $19.8 million design-build contract with the Waynesboro Construction Co., the city government said in a statement Friday. The new 60,000-square-foot headquarters will be at the site of the William Donald Schaefer Building, at 100 E. All Saints St.

“The new headquarters for our Frederick Police Department is a critical need for our community, and a top priority for my administration,” O’Connor said in the statement. “This project aligns with our city’s strategic plan to maintain a safe and vibrant community and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in this process as we move closer to bringing this long-awaited project to fruition.”

“Tonight’s approval of Waynesboro Construction as the company that will design and build FPD’s new home is an exciting step in a long journey,” Police Chief Jason Lando added.

The process began in 2017, with a Space Needs Assessment from the police department. The city is projecting that the new headquarters will be operational by December 2024.