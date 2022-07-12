Frederick man who carjacked woman, 84, gets prison time

A Frederick man has been sentenced to 40 years, with half suspended, after he pleaded guilty to armed carjacking, armed robbery and assault.

A Frederick, Maryland man will spend time in prison after he pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including armed carjacking, armed robbery and assault.

Titus Lamont Diggs Jr., 20, of Frederick, was sentenced to a combined 40 years by Frederick County Circuit Judge Scott Rolle, with all but 20 years suspended.

Diggs pleaded guilty to charges stemming from four incidents in the City of Frederick. He pleaded guilty on May 31 to armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault and illegal possession of a firearm and loaded handgun.

Diggs was responsible for stealing an 84-year-old woman’s car at gunpoint on April 18, 2021, according to the Frederick Police Department.

“The 84-year-old female victim was retrieving her purse from the back seat of her car when the defendant walked up brandishing a handgun at his side,” Frederick County State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith said in a news release.

“The defendant demanded that she hand over her car keys and proceeded to drive off with her car.”

Diggs was found with the stolen Chevy Malibu a day later when he was arrested by Baltimore County police who searched the car and found a Ruger LCP .380 handgun and ammunition.

Smith said the gun Diggs had was tied to three earlier incidents.

Two of the incidents included a “firearm discharge” in Frederick on March 30, 2021 and again on April 5, 2021.

Diggs was identified through video and cellphone records as the shooter too, according to Smith.

Diggs was also accused of pistol-whipping two men, sending both of them to a hospital with injuries to their faces and heads, on Dec. 2, 2020.

“The victims had communicated via Snapchat with the defendant about purchasing a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape cartridge,” according to Smith.

When Diggs met up with the pair of men, he “brandished a handgun, struck both victims with the handgun multiple times, and proceeded to rob the victims of two phones and approximately $200 in currency.”