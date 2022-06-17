WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Driver who hit deer on I-70 in Frederick struck and killed by tractor-trailer after exiting vehicle

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 17, 2022, 9:39 AM

A man is dead Friday after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, after he got out of his vehicle because he hit a deer on the highway.

Maryland State Police said Jordan Scott Maddocks, 33, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, was struck by a tractor-trailer on westbound I-70 around 3 a.m.

He apparently got out of his vehicle after striking a deer before the MD Route 17 exit for Myersville. Maddocks was declared dead around 3:30 a.m.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that westbound I-70, which was closed following the incident, was reopened to all lanes of traffic by 6:40 a.m.

Three others in Maddocks’ vehicle were all uninjured.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

