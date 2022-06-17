Driver who hit deer on I-70 in Frederick struck and killed by tractor-trailer after exiting vehicle

A man is dead Friday after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Frederick, after he got out of his vehicle because he hit a deer on the highway.

Maryland State Police said Jordan Scott Maddocks, 33, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, was struck by a tractor-trailer on westbound I-70 around 3 a.m.

He apparently got out of his vehicle after striking a deer before the MD Route 17 exit for Myersville. Maddocks was declared dead around 3:30 a.m.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that westbound I-70, which was closed following the incident, was reopened to all lanes of traffic by 6:40 a.m.

Three others in Maddocks’ vehicle were all uninjured.