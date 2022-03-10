RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Social media threats targeting Black students at Frederick Co. school investigated

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 1:50 AM

Social media threats directed at Black students at a public school in Frederick, Maryland, were the subject of a police investigation, according to authorities.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and school resource officers responded to Middletown Middle School over threats posted on Instagram and Snapchat that were aimed at the school’s Black students around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, Frederick County Public Schools said a social media post “containing hate speech and the threat of violence towards Black students” had been distributed.

Authorities said that several of the firearms were fake after searching the suspected students’ bedrooms.

Deputies said that the photos were taken during January or February and later shared on social media.

“We understand that people shared the photos numerous times and a photo(s) received from a person not directly involved does not need to be reported,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies worked with county schools to identify the suspects and ensure the school was safe earlier Wednesday. Because of that coordination, Middletown Middle was not evacuated, put in a lockdown or lockout status during any time of the school day.

Authorities said that the investigation is still underway and there have been no criminal charges at this time.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

