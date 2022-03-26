Md. man shot by Frederick Co. deputies after violating protective order

A man is in the hospital after a Frederick County Sheriff's deputy shot him in Knoxville, Maryland, Friday night.

A man who threw an object at law enforcement was shot by a deputy on Friday night in Knoxville, Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they served Jacob Christian Wilford, 22, of Knoxville, with a protective order Friday evening and told him to stay away from a nearby home on East Mountain Road. The order also told him not to abuse or threaten the home’s residents.

Just after 11 p.m., deputies got a call that Wilford was at that home and they came to remove him.

Deputies say they found Wilford hiding behind a shed. When he threw something at them, one deputy fired a shot that hit him in the arm.

Wilford was taken to the hospital and deputies said he’s in stable condition.

Wilford hasn’t been charged yet.

One deputy had their body camera on during the shooting. But that footage wasn’t released.

The shooting is still being investigated.

This is the second deputy-involved shooting in the county in March. Shots were exchanged between a Frederick County deputy and a Hagerstown man during a pursuit on March 18. That man was shot and the deputy wasn’t injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.