Man killed in shooting at Frederick Co. Burger King

Police in Frederick, Maryland, say that a man has died after a shooting at a Burger King Sunday evening.

Police in Frederick, Maryland, say that a man has died after a shooting at a Burger King Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. when police said a man and a woman got into a fight at the restaurant

A man that police identified as Jaion Antonio Penamon tried to intervene in the fight at the Burger King on Routzahn’s Way.

But, by the time Frederick Police officers came to the restaurant, they found Penamon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the vestibule where he later died.

A statement from the city said police have a suspect in custody but did not share the suspect’s identity.

There is significant police presence on the area of the 100 Block of Routzahn’s Way investigating a homicide that occurred this evening. We are asking the public to avoid the area while we conduct our investigation. pic.twitter.com/zcdHZrJyEw — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) December 27, 2021

The incident is still under investigation.