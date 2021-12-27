CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Man killed in shooting…

Man killed in shooting at Frederick Co. Burger King

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 1:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Frederick, Maryland, say that a man has died after a shooting at a Burger King Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. when police said a man and a woman got into a fight at the restaurant

A man that police identified as Jaion Antonio Penamon tried to intervene in the fight at the Burger King on Routzahn’s Way.

But, by the time Frederick Police officers came to the restaurant, they found Penamon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the vestibule where he later died.

A statement from the city said police have a suspect in custody but did not share the suspect’s identity.

The incident is still under investigation.

 

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up