Frederick posts road closures for annual Kris Kringle parade

Frederick, Maryland’s annual Kris Kringle Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 10, and drivers can expect significant delays due to road closures.

Police said a number of roads are expected to close downtown starting 5:15 p.m. Friday, with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. on Carroll Street between East All Saints Street and East Patrick Street.

The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Carroll Street from South Street to East Patrick Street

West All Saints Street from Market Street to North East Street

South Market Street at All Saints Street, to North Market Street at West Second Street

West 2nd Street to College Avenue

Surrounding side streets

Drivers are encouraged to avoid that area until the parade concludes around 7:30 p.m.

The Kris Kringle procession features characters reflecting Frederick’s German heritage, ending at the Baker Park Bandshell for carols, the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and a cameo by Father Christmas himself.

More information on festivities and how to attend can be found online. See an interactive map of this year’s parade route, road restrictions and parking recommendations below: