Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick posts road closures…

Frederick posts road closures for annual Kris Kringle parade

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 11:36 AM

Frederick, Maryland’s annual Kris Kringle Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 10, and drivers can expect significant delays due to road closures.

Police said a number of roads are expected to close downtown starting 5:15 p.m. Friday, with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. on Carroll Street between East All Saints Street and East Patrick Street.

The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic:

  • Carroll Street from South Street to East Patrick Street
  • West All Saints Street from Market Street to North East Street
  • South Market Street at All Saints Street, to North Market Street at West Second Street
  • West 2nd Street to College Avenue
  • Surrounding side streets

Drivers are encouraged to avoid that area until the parade concludes around 7:30 p.m.

The Kris Kringle procession features characters reflecting Frederick’s German heritage, ending at the Baker Park Bandshell for carols, the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and a cameo by Father Christmas himself.

More information on festivities and how to attend can be found online. See an interactive map of this year’s parade route, road restrictions and parking recommendations below:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

