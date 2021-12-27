CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick man arrested in…

Frederick man arrested in connection to Burger King murder

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 10:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of killing another man inside a Burger King on Sunday in Frederick, Maryland.

The suspect has been identified as Darin Tyler Robey of Frederick. He’s been charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and additional firearms charges, police said in a statement Monday.

Police said Robey and a female “got into an altercation” inside the Burger King on Routzahn’s Way near Liberty Road. That’s when the victim, identified as Jaion Antonio Penamon, attempted to intervene and was shot multiple times. Penamon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Jones at 240-674-7058 or KJones@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

 

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Interpreting the Biden administration's Defense budget request

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up