Frederick man arrested in connection to Burger King murder

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of killing another man inside a Burger King on Sunday in Frederick, Maryland.

The suspect has been identified as Darin Tyler Robey of Frederick. He’s been charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and additional firearms charges, police said in a statement Monday.

Police said Robey and a female “got into an altercation” inside the Burger King on Routzahn’s Way near Liberty Road. That’s when the victim, identified as Jaion Antonio Penamon, attempted to intervene and was shot multiple times. Penamon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Jones at 240-674-7058 or KJones@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).