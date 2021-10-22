Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Frederick OKs bonuses for COVID-19 vaccinations

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 8:43 AM

In Maryland, Frederick city workers who show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination will get a financial bonus, although how the city will pay for it is undecided.

The move comes after the Board of Aldermen passed the incentive Thursday by a 3-2 vote, but not without disagreement.

Some board members expressed concern to Mayor Michael O’Connor about whether the incentive would work.

Alderman Ben MacShane opposed the move.

“To me, that is the residents of the city being extorted, and for my vote, I’ll be damned if I support that,” MacShane said.

How much will Frederick city employees receive? It’s not yet clear because the board failed to approve a budget amendment to cover the bonuses.

The original plan would give full-time employees $1,000 and part-time employees $500. The money would come from federal relief funds.

Frederick County passed a similar initiative for county workers earlier this month.

Roughly 65% of Frederick city employees are fully vaccinated.

Employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 who are not vaccinated or who won’t share their vaccination status are out of work for 10 days. Those who are vaccinated and who do not show any symptoms are able to come back to work the next day.

