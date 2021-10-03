Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
3 injured in Frederick Co. shooting

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com
Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

October 9, 2021, 8:37 AM

Three people are injured following a shooting early Saturday in Frederick County, Maryland, police said. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. in Ballenger Creek, near the 6700 block of Killdeer Court, about a mile west of the Monocacy National Battlefield.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for multiple suspects, but have no leads.

Frederick County residents should expect heavy police presence this morning as deputies search for suspects.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with information to call 301-600-1046.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

