3 injured in Frederick Co. shooting

Three people are injured following a shooting early Saturday in Frederick County, Maryland, police said. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. in Ballenger Creek, near the 6700 block of Killdeer Court, about a mile west of the Monocacy National Battlefield.

Upon arrival, deputies observed 3 victims with gunshot wounds. All 3 transported to medical facilities for treatment. The extent of the victims’ injuries and their status is currently unknown. If anyone has info, contact FCSO dispatch 301-600-1046 & reference case # 21-103071. — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (@FredCoSheriff) October 9, 2021

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for multiple suspects, but have no leads.

Expect a heavy police presence in Ballenger Creek near the 6700 block of Killdeer Court for a current shooting investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/9AQiTBcUzx — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (@FredCoSheriff) October 9, 2021

Frederick County residents should expect heavy police presence this morning as deputies search for suspects.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with information to call 301-600-1046.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

