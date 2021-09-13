Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Heightened security at Frederick…

Heightened security at Frederick school after threat made against students

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

September 13, 2021, 4:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in the city of Frederick, Maryland, said charges are pending against a Monocacy Middle School student who threatened via social media to shoot other students.

Officials said the threat was credible, but also found the middle school student did not have access to any means that would have allowed them to carry out the threat.

The threats were made Sunday, with the Frederick News Post saying it was posted through the social media platform TikTok.

Parents of the students specifically identified as targets in the online posting have been notified about the situation, according to a statement from police.

Frederick City police and Frederick County Public Schools said they don’t believe there to be any active threat against the school now, but law enforcement officers will still be increasing their presence there in the coming days.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up