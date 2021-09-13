Heightened security at Frederick school after threat made against students

Police in the city of Frederick, Maryland, say charges are pending against a middle school student who threatened on social media to shoot other students at their school.

Officials said the threat was credible, but also found the middle school student did not have access to any means that would have allowed them to carry out the threat.

The threats were made Sunday, with the Frederick News Post saying it was posted through the social media platform TikTok.

Parents of the students specifically identified as targets in the online posting have been notified about the situation, according to a statement from police.

Frederick City police and Frederick County Public Schools said they don’t believe there to be any active threat against the school now, but law enforcement officers will still be increasing their presence there in the coming days.