Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Md. man killed in…

Md. man killed in wrong-way Frederick Co. collision

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

July 18, 2021, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 55-year-old Maryland man died early Sunday after colliding with another driver who was traveling in the wrong direction on a Frederick County road.

The Maryland State Police said Lee Warner died in the crash at about at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday on westbound U.S. Route 340, just west of St. Marks Road.

His car collided with that of Tiara Marie Sprinkel, 24, of Virginia, who was driving in the same lane, but the wrong way, the police said.

Warner was pronounced dead at the scene. Sprinkel was taken to a shock trauma center in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.

The state police said it appears alcohol is a contributing factor; they’re continuing to investigate.

The roadway, also known as Jefferson National Pike, was closed for about four hours.

A map below shows the general area of the collision.

 

 

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up