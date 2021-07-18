Md. man killed in wrong-way Frederick Co. collision

A 55-year-old Maryland man died early Sunday after colliding with another driver who was traveling in the wrong direction on a Frederick County road.

The Maryland State Police said Lee Warner died in the crash at about at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday on westbound U.S. Route 340, just west of St. Marks Road.

His car collided with that of Tiara Marie Sprinkel, 24, of Virginia, who was driving in the same lane, but the wrong way, the police said.

Warner was pronounced dead at the scene. Sprinkel was taken to a shock trauma center in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.

The state police said it appears alcohol is a contributing factor; they’re continuing to investigate.

The roadway, also known as Jefferson National Pike, was closed for about four hours.

A map below shows the general area of the collision.