A 22-year-old Union Bridge man died when his Toyota pickup truck ran off the right shoulder of eastbound U.S. 340 near U.S. 15 in Frederick County, Maryland, early Monday.

Maryland State police identified the driver who ended up in a wooded area as Andrew Whitworth. He was the only one in the truck, police said.

Here’s a map of the area where the crash occurred: