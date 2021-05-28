Frederick County public libraries reopening at 30% capacity on June 1

The public libraries in Frederick County, Maryland, will begin a tiered reopening process June 1, with library branches starting at 30% capacity.

The libraries have been operating through curbside pickup, and that service will continue even as the libraries reopen.

Anyone who arrives at a library when it is at capacity will be asked to wait outside until space becomes available.

Masks will be required for everyone over the age of 5 entering the buildings.

Library computers will be available by appointment in 45 minute blocks.

Passport services will not yet be available, though the library system said they are working with the U.S. State Department to reopen their Passport Office soon.

The libraries are also ending quarantine restrictions on returned books due to updated evidence that shows little risk of surface transfer of COVID-19.