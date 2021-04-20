Frederick Co. schools to host summer program for rising kindergartners

Incoming kindergarten students in Frederick County will get some help this summer through a summer program.

Frederick County, Maryland, public schools will host a summer program for incoming kindergarten students to make up for lost in-person learning opportunities during the pandemic.

Frederick County public school officials expect most pre-K students will have had less than 25 days of in-person instruction due to the pandemic.

The program, dubbed the Rising Kindergarten Elevate Academy, will put $899,300 from the Maryland Department of Education toward addressing missed learning opportunities in literacy, mathematical thinking and physical development with a focus on well-being.

Elevate Academy will be held for 20 days this summer for four hours per day, accommodating up to 600 currently enrolled pre-K children at two dozen Frederick County elementary schools. The schools have yet to be selected. The program expects to hire 66 teachers and 66 instructional assistants.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to students each day. Transportation will be provided.