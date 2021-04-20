CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick Co. schools to…

Frederick Co. schools to host summer program for rising kindergartners

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 20, 2021, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Frederick County, Maryland, public schools will host a summer program for incoming kindergarten students to make up for lost in-person learning opportunities during the pandemic.

Frederick County public school officials expect most pre-K students will have had less than 25 days of in-person instruction due to the pandemic.

The program, dubbed the Rising Kindergarten Elevate Academy, will put $899,300 from the Maryland Department of Education toward addressing missed learning opportunities in literacy, mathematical thinking and physical development with a focus on well-being.

Elevate Academy will be held for 20 days this summer for four hours per day, accommodating up to 600 currently enrolled pre-K children at two dozen Frederick County elementary schools. The schools have yet to be selected. The program expects to hire 66 teachers and 66 instructional assistants.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to students each day. Transportation will be provided.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up