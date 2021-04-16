CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Boy, 17, shot and…

Boy, 17, shot and killed outside Frederick hotel

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

April 16, 2021, 1:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a hotel in Frederick, Maryland, in the predawn hours of Friday.

Police identified the boy as Malakai Tyrelle Cooke.

Frederick County sheriff’s deputies got a call at 2 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunshots outside the Country Inn and Suites near the Francis Key Mall, said Todd Wivell, with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department. They arrived to find the teen dead in front of the hotel.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case and want to bring him in for questioning, but Wivell said that person has not yet been arrested.

Deputies interviewed everyone who stayed inside the hotel overnight and are asking anyone who may have seen activity near the hotel to call the sheriff’s office.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up