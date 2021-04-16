Boy, 17, shot and killed outside Frederick hotel

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a hotel in Frederick, Maryland, in the predawn hours of Friday, police said.

Police identified the boy as Malakai Tyrelle Cooke.

Frederick County sheriff’s deputies got a call at 2 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunshots outside the Country Inn and Suites near the Francis Key Mall, said Todd Wivell, with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department. They arrived to find the teen dead in front of the hotel.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case and want to bring him in for questioning, but Wivell said that person has not yet been arrested.

Deputies interviewed everyone who stayed inside the hotel overnight and are asking anyone who may have seen activity near the hotel to call the sheriff’s office.