Frederick Co. schools to resume winter sports with pandemic precautions

Frederick County schools will resume their winter sports season Monday after the Maryland school district suspended practice earlier this month due to a local surge in coronavirus cases.

One week of intrasquad scrimmages will be followed by a two-week competition season running from Monday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 12. Fall sports are scheduled to begin Saturday, Feb. 13.

“FCPS has remained committed to providing our student-athletes with the opportunity to compete again,” the district said in a news release. “Although the winter competition season will be short, we are excited that our student-athletes will be able to put on their uniform and represent their school.”

Because of the ongoing pandemic, spectators will not be permitted to attend competitions — schools will livestream events on YouTube for anyone wanting to watch.

Cheerleaders and players during basketball games are required to wear face coverings, as are students competing in bocce matches. Student athletes in other winter sports will have to wear masks during practice, and on sideline or bench areas during competitions.

The mask requirement applies to all officials and game management staff.