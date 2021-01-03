CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Frederick County schools stop in-person instruction after surge in coronavirus cases

Valerie Bonk

January 3, 2021, 12:32 PM

The school system in Frederick County, Maryland, is taking precautions after an increase in local coronavirus cases.

All small-group in person instruction and winter sports practices are suspended for Frederick County Public Schools, according to an announcement by the school system.

Starting on Monday, all instruction will be virtual until further notice.

Teachers can still use the classrooms at schools to teach virtual lessons but teleworking is encouraged.

Students who need the internet to access remote classes will still be allowed in school buildings, according to the school system.

As of Sunday, Frederick County has an 11.2% seven-day positivity rate for the coronavirus. Statewide, the seven-day positivity rate is just over 9%.

There have been outbreaks in three Frederick County schools, according to the Frederick County Health Department.

