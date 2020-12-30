Finalists named for Frederick, Md., police chief

The City of Frederick, Maryland, announced the two finalists for the job of police chief on Wednesday.

The city said in a statement that Mayor Michael O’Connor has named Cmdr. Jason Lando, of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and Cleveland Spruill, police chief in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, as the two finalists out of 35 applicants.

O’Connor will pick a candidate to present to the Board of Aldermen.

You can read more about Lando and Spruill on the city’s website.

Lando and Spruill will speak with the community Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. Each will have an hour to speak and to take questions from the community. They will also speak with police officers.

If you want to ask a question, you have to submit it in advance. You can do that here.

You can watch the candidates forum on Cable Channel 99, online and with closed captioning. It will also be recorded. You can find out how to watch on the city’s website.