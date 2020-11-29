Maryland Christmas tree farm provides fresh air, holiday cheer

A Frederick County, Maryland, Christmas tree farm provides fresh air and holiday cheer for families looking to celebrate the holiday season.

The holiday season is here and this year many families are heading to Christmas tree farms to pick out their trees despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Debbie Fleischmann and her grandchildren are among the hundreds of families that have stopped by Gaver Farm in Mt. Airy, Maryland, with a saw in hand.

“We have come out hunting for Christmas trees for years,” said Fleischmann, recalling her time growing up in Pennsylvania, where the family tradition began. “You get to decorate it and leave it up as long as you want and you’re in good shape.”

Gaver Farm’s Lisa Gaver said this year they have been busier than normal since opening their doors to Christmas tree shoppers on Friday.

Social distancing has been a top priority and masks are required, Gaver said.

The Frederick County farm has also spaced out certain areas as an additional precaution, changes Gaver said they were prepared to make.

“We have even doubled staff this year because of COVID and we have three of everything.”

Gaver Farm has been in business since 1984; so no task is too big, and with this being one of the only events not canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gaver said she is glad to be able to help people find joy in a family-friendly activity.

“It’s fun for us in the tree season and we see a lot of people, so yep, we’re very thankful.”