Arrest made in shooting death of Frederick man found on walking path

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland arrested Jordan Hooks, 27, Friday night and charged him in the shooting death of Jaemari Anderson, 19, who was found on a walking path in the county’s Waterside neighborhood on Sept. 6.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation revealed that Hooks and Anderson were friends who had spent most of the day together. After serving a search warrant, detectives found Anderson’s belongings in the basement of Hooks’ home.

Authorities said video on Hooks’ phone taken the day before the shooting showed him and others in the basement waving objects that appeared to be handguns. At one point in the video, officers said Hooks pointed a silver handgun at the camera.

The day of the shooting, officers said there had been a confrontation between Anderson and several other people who had been gathered in Hooks’ basement.

During the altercation, Anderson and Hooks agreed to meet outside for a fight. Hooks, the county news release said, tucked a gun in his waistband before the group headed outside toward the walking path.

Deputies said they believe that gun is the same one from the video.

Investigators said witnesses and neighbors heard a single gunshot and saw people running away from the scene.

Anderson was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he later died of his injury.

Hooks told officers that Anderson had left his home earlier in the day, and he didn’t know why he would have left without his belongings.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are still considering the investigation active.

