Maryland 7-year-old shot while playing basketball

It happened Monday in Middletown. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says the boy was taken by helicopter to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

A 7-year-old was shot in the leg Monday afternoon while playing basketball at a Frederick County, Maryland, park.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. along South Church Street in Middletown, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he’s reportedly in stable condition.

Based on initial findings, investigators believe the boy was not targeted, and that the shot came from some distance away.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing gunshots in the distance that sounded like target shooting. Anyone with any relevant information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-3608. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 301-600-4131.