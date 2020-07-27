CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Types of COVID-19 | Volunteers wanted for vaccine trial | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Maryland 7-year-old shot while…

Maryland 7-year-old shot while playing basketball

Jack Pointer

July 27, 2020, 7:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 7-year-old was shot in the leg Monday afternoon while playing basketball at a Frederick County, Maryland, park.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. along South Church Street in Middletown, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he’s reportedly in stable condition.

Based on initial findings, investigators believe the boy was not targeted, and that the shot came from some distance away.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing gunshots in the distance that sounded like target shooting. Anyone with any relevant information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-3608. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 301-600-4131.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up