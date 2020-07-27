A Frederick County, Maryland, man is facing drug charges in connection with alleged large-scale cocaine and heroin distribution.

Lamontae Montae Young Sr., 41, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person; and possession of a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime.

He was arraigned last week and ordered detained pending a detention hearing on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, members of the Frederick Police Department and Homeland Security Investigation agents started looking into Young in December.

On Feb. 25, officers followed Young into Virginia, and watched him engage in what they said was a drug transaction.

Law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop as Young was driving back to Maryland for windows that were illegally tinted, federal prosecutors said.

Officers called a canine unit to the scene, and a dog detected the odor of drugs.

Officers found two large boxes in the trunk that court documents said contained more than 21 kilograms of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of heroin.

The Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force then found 344 grams of heroin, three handguns and $270,000 when they searched four addresses in Frederick and Hagerstown that were associated with Young.

If convicted, Young could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life for the possession with intent to distribute charge; between 15 years to life for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person; and a mandatory consecutive minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.