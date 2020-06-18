Home » Frederick County, MD News » Salvadoran woman wins $100K…

Salvadoran woman wins $100K in Md. wrongful arrest lawsuit

The Associated Press

June 18, 2020, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FREDERICK, Md. — A Salvadoran woman who successfully sued a Maryland county and its sheriff’s office for wrongful profiling and arrest has received a $100,000 settlement.

The Frederick News-Post reported Wednesday that Roxana Orellana Santos settled with both the county and sheriff’s office through an insurance company.

Santos had worked as a dishwasher in Frederick in 2008 when two sheriff’s deputies approached her during her lunch break. She was arrested on an outstanding immigration warrant and detained by federal immigration officials for more than a month. She was also separated her from her children.

Santos filed the suit in 2009 claiming that deputies violated her rights by subjecting her to unreasonable searches and seizures.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up