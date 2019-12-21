Several injured in head-on crash in Frederick, Md.

Several people have been injured after a serious crash this afternoon in Frederick, Maryland, according to state police.

Several people have been injured after a serious crash this afternoon in Frederick, Maryland, according to state police.

The head-on crash happened on Route 40 Alternate near Dogwood Lane and Ridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 21.

Route 40 Alternate was closed both ways between Dogwood Lane and Ridge Road for investigations projected to wrap up around 5 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

A man and woman were flown to shock and trauma centers via helicopter and another woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. There’s no word on the severity of their injuries.

You can see a map of the area where the crash took place below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.