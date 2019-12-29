Fire damages Frederick County post office

A Sunday morning fire in Burkittsville, Maryland, significantly damaged a post office and the attached house, according to officials.
The Tanker Task Force, Fire Task Force and RID were requested for a structure fire at 10 E Main St around 7 a.m., according to Frederick County Fire.
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) December 29, 2019
A small section of roof partially collapsed before the fire was extinguished a little before 8:30 a.m. Multiple fire crews from Frederick and Washington counties were on the scene performing “ventilation and overhaul” at that time.
Burkittsville post office fire | Fire knocked | multiple crews on scene from Frederick and Washington County performing ventilation and overhaul pic.twitter.com/EJVCjaAvMT
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) December 29, 2019
Below, see a map of the area where the fire took place:
