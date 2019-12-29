Home » Frederick County, MD News » Fire damages Frederick County…

Fire damages Frederick County post office

Vivian Medithi

December 29, 2019, 10:38 AM

(Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department)
(Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department)
(Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department)
(Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department)
(Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department)
(Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department)
(Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department)
(1/7)

A Sunday morning fire in Burkittsville, Maryland, significantly damaged a post office and the attached house, according to officials.

The Tanker Task Force, Fire Task Force and RID were requested for a structure fire at 10 E Main St around 7 a.m., according to Frederick County Fire.

A small section of roof partially collapsed before the fire was extinguished a little before 8:30 a.m. Multiple fire crews from Frederick and Washington counties were on the scene performing “ventilation and overhaul” at that time.

Below, see a map of the area where the fire took place:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Frederick County, MD News Local News Maryland News
Burkittsville fire Frederick County Fire Department vivian medithi washington county fire department

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up