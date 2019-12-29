Fire damages Frederick County post office

A Sunday morning fire in Burkittsville, Maryland, significantly damaged a post office and attached house at 10 E Main St around 7 a.m., according to Frederick County fire.

(Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department) (Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department) (Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department) (Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department) (Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department) (Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department) (Courtesy Frederick County Fire Department) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A Sunday morning fire in Burkittsville, Maryland, significantly damaged a post office and the attached house, according to officials.

The Tanker Task Force, Fire Task Force and RID were requested for a structure fire at 10 E Main St around 7 a.m., according to Frederick County Fire.

7:09am | 10 E Main St, Burkittsville | Structure Fire | Post Office and Attached House fully involved | Tanker Task Force, Fire Task Force, and RID requested | ladder pipe operation at this time |partial collapse of small roof section — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) December 29, 2019

A small section of roof partially collapsed before the fire was extinguished a little before 8:30 a.m. Multiple fire crews from Frederick and Washington counties were on the scene performing “ventilation and overhaul” at that time.

Burkittsville post office fire | Fire knocked | multiple crews on scene from Frederick and Washington County performing ventilation and overhaul pic.twitter.com/EJVCjaAvMT — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) December 29, 2019

Below, see a map of the area where the fire took place:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.