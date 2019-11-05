Police impersonator flashed fake lights to pass other cars in Md., state police say

Maryland State Police have announced an investigation into a man charged with impersonating an officer in Frederick County last week.

Police said James Coons, 57, was stopped along Maryland Route 26 on Oct. 30 in a 2014 Ford Focus with a visible red and/or blue lamp, which he flashed near the intersection with Dollyhyde Road in order to pass other vehicles.

A state trooper in an unmarked police car was among those who yielded and became suspicious of the vehicle once the lights were turned off.

Coons was interviewed and released on the scene. Charges were filed against him after consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Investigators believe Coons may have impersonated an officer on other occasions and ask that anyone with addition information to contact police.

