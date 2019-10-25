Authorities ID man killed in fiery I-70 crash

Authorities in Maryland have identified the man who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning and said prosecutors are considering charges against the driver of a tanker semi-trailer.

Maryland State Police said Matthew Emiliano Lautar, 45, of Baltimore was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on I-70 in New Market, Maryland, shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when a Heil Dry Bulk tanker rear-ended his car.

Investigators believe the impact of the crash may have caused the Honda Civic’s fuel tank to rupture, causing a fire. When police arrived at the scene of the crash, the Civic was “fully engulfed in flames,” state police said.

Investigators said they’re still investigating the crash and they still don’t know why the tanker rear-ended Lautar’s car. The tanker was driven by a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man. Charges from the Frederick County State’s Attorney are pending based on the outcome of the crash investigation, state police said.

I-70 was closed in both directions for several hours Thursday morning as authorities investigated the crash.

