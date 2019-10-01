1 dead in I-70 crash in Frederick County

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 early Thursday in New Market, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said the interstate will be closed for an extended period of time.

Maryland State Police said around 3 a.m. a tanker semi-trailer and a passenger car, believed to be a Honda Civic, going east on the interstate crashed.

“The passenger car was fully engulfed in flames and one unidentified occupant was located deceased inside,” police said in a news release.

The man in the semi-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All eastbound traffic is detoured at Exit 56 to Md. 144, while westbound is detoured at Exit 6 2 for Md. 75, according to the State Highway Administration.

Traffic that had been between the closure points has been taken off the highway.

