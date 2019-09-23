Sheriff identifies man who died after Frederick County fair assault

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died following an alleged Friday assault at the Great Frederick Fair in Maryland.

John Marvin Weed, 59, of Mount Airy, was the victim of the fatal attack, authorities said in a news release Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

County deputies got a report of the assault near the midway area of the fairgrounds around 5:30 p.m. Friday. They found Weed unconscious on the ground. He was flown to a hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was attacked.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged in connection with the attack.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said the 16-year-old started the incident when he asked Weed for a dollar. After that, a fight broke out and the 16-year-old punched Weed in the head. After a few minutes, a second fight broke out as the suspects and the victim faced each other again. The 15-year-old suspect punched Weed in the head again.

“A homicide occurred … It wasn’t a premeditated homicide. It doesn’t appear, at this point in time, to be a specific intent to kill homicide, but a person’s dead and so our job is to hold them accountable,” Smith said.

Smith said that during the attack on Weed, there was another incident at the fair involving a group of teens. He said there is no information that indicates that it was gang-related, or that Weed’s attack was related to the separate incident.

The two teenage brothers have been charged with assault, and Smith said his office will pursue manslaughter charges, The Associated Press reported.

The teens’ defense attorney said they were upset when they learned Weed had died.

A judge ruled Monday that the teens remain in custody until hearings next month.

The sheriff’s office is urging any eyewitnesses to please contact Detective Hyatt at (301) 600-7114. Tips may also be provided to the tip line by calling (301) 600-4131, or by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov.

WTOP’s Madeleine Simon and Dick Uliano contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

