2 teens charged after man fatally attacked at Frederick Co. fair

Two teenage boys have been charged after allegedly assaulting a man Friday at the Great Frederick Fair in Frederick County, Maryland.

Frederick County deputies assigned to the fair received a report of an assault near the midway area of the fairgrounds around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies found the victim, a 59-year-old man, unconscious on the ground. The victim was flown to a hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Numerous witnesses told investigators that the man was attacked, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged in connection with the attack. The 15-year-old boy is charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with second-degree assault.

Investigators are consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine additional charges, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Jen Skelley at 301-600-1046, or call the department’s tip line at 301-600-4131.

