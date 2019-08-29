Maryland museum considers removing Confederate flag from logo

What do you think the Confederate flag stands for? A Maryland museum wants to know.

A Frederick County, Maryland, museum is considering removing the Confederate flag from its logo. But first, it wants to know what you think.

The National Museum of Civil War Medicine has launched an effort to rebrand itself, and it is asking the public to fill out a short online survey.

Several survey questions deal with the museum’s logo, which includes a Confederate flag and a 34-star Union flag.

The National Museum of Civil War Medicine has undertaken a rebranding study to ensure that our brand incorporates the stories we tell and the incredible growth we’ve experienced. Help us shape the future of the institution by filling out this survey!https://t.co/VadxpD5p88 — National Museum of Civil War Medicine (@CivilWarMed) August 8, 2019

The museum wants to know whether the logo is visually appropriate, how people feel about it and whether the flags should remain a part of the brand.

The museum said on its website that feelings toward the Confederate battle flag have changed over the past 20 years.

” … it is appropriate for us to study our brand identity, to confirm it represents our story and encompasses all of our locations. This process is being done because we have grown exponentially as an institution and our story has evolved,” according to the museum’s website.

The museum’s executive director David Price told the Frederick News-Post that the logo is “the elephant in the room.”

Price said he is concerned that the flag’s presence in the logo is “alienating an entire audience that might have come into the museum otherwise.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.