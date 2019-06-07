202
Home » Frederick County, MD News » 'Total loss': Flames engulf…

‘Total loss’: Flames engulf 7-unit townhome in Frederick, Maryland

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews June 7, 2019 12:41 pm 06/07/2019 12:41pm
28 Shares

A large fire that impacted a seven-unit townhome in Frederick, Maryland, has been contained.

A fire on the 500 block of Carrollton Drive started just before 9 a.m., the Frederick County, Maryland Division of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted, and it grew rapidly to engulf all seven of the townhouse’s units.

Images from fire crews and law enforcement on social media showed flames towering into the sky from the two-story residential building on the corner of Carrollton Drive and Prospect Boulevard.

Frederick County Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Fox said firefighters initially encountered heavy fire conditions and were still working to contain isolated hot spots at 10:30 a.m.

Seventy-five firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire, which spread quickly due to the building’s age and primarily wooden frame, leading to a partial collapse on the second floor.

Fox said residents of all seven of the building’s units self-evacuated to safety. An initial search found no residents left inside, though at least one pet bird was rescued and reunited with its owner.

There were no injuries.

First responders are still working to determine the exact number of residents displaced, though Fox deemed the building a “total loss.” Red Cross assistance has been requested.

Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Center Street, Prospect Boulevard, Jefferson Street and Megan Court.

An investigation is ongoing to determine a cause.

A family reunification center has been established at the nearby South End Baptist Church at 506 Carrollton Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
carrollton drive fire frederick Frederick County, MD News Local News Maryland News prospect boulevard
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Today in History: June 12
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
2019 Met Gala
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families