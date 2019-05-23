202
Fire breaks out at Frederick County’s China Garden restaurant

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun May 23, 2019 6:18 am 05/23/2019 06:18am
An investigation is underway after a restaurant in Frederick, Maryland, was heavily damaged in a Wednesday night fire.

Flames broke out at China Garden on Patrick Street sometime after 10:30 p.m., less than an hour after the restaurant had closed. The bulk of the fire was in the kitchen and some areas had smoke damage.

A Frederick County Fire spokesperson said it took around 75 firefighters a half-hour to put out most the fire.

No one was hurt, but the roof sustained lots of damage.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

China Garden has been in Frederick about 35 years.

Topics:
