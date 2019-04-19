More victims ID’d in case of Md. man charged with knowingly spreading HIV

The total number of verified victims now stands at seven, and police are asking other possible victims to come forward.

Frederick City police said Friday that they’ve identified three more victims of a Maryland man charged with knowingly spreading HIV to women he met online.

Police say Rudolph Smith, 34, has knowingly transferred HIV to multiple women.

“We’re definitely interested in handling this case as thoroughly as possible,” Frederick City police Lt. Kirk Henneberry told WTOP.

“Knowing it’s a concerning issue, we definitely want people who think they’ve been familiar with Mr. Smith in the past to give us a call.”

He also said police are talking to several other potential victims.

Smith met the women on various dating websites and apps, according to authorities.

Smith faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment and the known transfer of HIV. He could now face additional counts.

Anyone who may have had a sexual relationship with Smith around or after July 2017 is asked to email Frederick police or call 301-600-TIPS (8477).

WTOP’s John Aaron contributed to this report.

