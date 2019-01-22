202
Maryland police investigating death of man in Carroll Creek

By Anagha Srikanth January 22, 2019 10:44 am 01/22/2019 10:44am
WASHINGTON — Frederick County, Maryland, police are investigating the death of a man found floating in Carroll Creek on Sunday morning.

Police say a woman called 911 after spotting the man while walking near the creek by the South East Street overpass in Frederick just before 8 a.m.

First responders pulled the man from the water and started CPR. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead by medical personnel.

The man’s name had not been made public as of Tuesday morning. A preliminary investigation did not yield evidence for foul play, Lt. Kirk Henneberry told WTOP.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with more information to call them at 240-409-0280, or submit a tip anonymously by calling 301-600-TIPS (8477), texting 240-674-TIPS, or emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

Topics:
carroll creek Frederick County, MD News Local News Maryland News south east street
