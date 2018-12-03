202.5
Driver of box truck fatally struck by SUV while on US 15 in Frederick

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim December 3, 2018 11:49 pm 12/03/2018 11:49pm
WASHINGTON — The driver of a box truck, who was out on U.S. Route 15 in Frederick, Maryland, while his truck was stopped on the shoulder, was hit and killed Monday morning.

Maryland State Police said that around 11:20 a.m., 23-year-old Austin Jay Sexton, of Glen Burnie, had stopped his box truck on the right shoulder of U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue. He had gotten out and was standing next to the door on the driver’s side when the driver of an SUV traveling southbound on U.S. 15 struck him and the truck before stopping on the shoulder.

Sexton was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, state police said. They identified the driver of the SUV as 30-year-old Benjamin Howard McGaha, of Hagerstown; he did not have any obvious injuries.

State police said they’re still investigating the crash.

Below is a map of the area around where the crash happened.

