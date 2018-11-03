202
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Man killed in assault…

Man killed in assault outside Frederick, Md. bar

By Hallie Mellendorf November 3, 2018 11:22 am 11/03/2018 11:22am
26 Shares

WASHINGTON — A man is dead following an assault outside Cactus Flats Bar and Grill in Frederick, Maryland on Friday night.

Police found Robert Alan Swann Jr., 45, of Woodsboro, with serious injuries when they arrived to the parking lot of Cactus Flats Bar and Grill on Hansonville Road for reports of an assault shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Bystanders, police and emergency medical services all performed lifesaving efforts, but Swann Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 301-600-4131, or Detective Sisson at 301-600-7141.

Below is a map of where the assault occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bar fight Cactus Flats Bar & Grill crime Frederick County, MD News Latest News Maryland News Robert Alan Swann Jr.
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fall foliage arrives

Fall has officially arrived in the D.C. area, bringing with it cooler temperatures and color-changing leaves. Take a moment to pause and admire the autumn view.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500