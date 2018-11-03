Man killed in assault outside Frederick, Md. bar

Robert Alan Swann Jr., 45, of Woodsboro, has died as a result of injuries sustained in an assault outside Cactus Flats Bar and Grill in Frederick, Md, Friday night, according to police.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead following an assault outside Cactus Flats Bar and Grill in Frederick, Maryland on Friday night.

Police found Robert Alan Swann Jr., 45, of Woodsboro, with serious injuries when they arrived to the parking lot of Cactus Flats Bar and Grill on Hansonville Road for reports of an assault shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Bystanders, police and emergency medical services all performed lifesaving efforts, but Swann Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 301-600-4131, or Detective Sisson at 301-600-7141.

Below is a map of where the assault occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.