Girl, 2, found wandering around in Frederick reunited with family

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP August 28, 2018 9:31 am 08/28/2018 09:31am
WASHINGTON — A little girl was found in wandering around the area of Osprey Way in Frederick, Maryland, Tuesday morning has been reunited with her family.

Police had asked for help finding her family.

The two-year-old may be named Shyann, according to Frederick police. She was found around 7 a.m.

Topics:
colleen kelleher Frederick County, MD News frederick police Local News Maryland News osprey way
