Girl, 2, found wandering around in Frederick reunited with family

A little girl was found in wandering around the area of Opsrey Way in Frederick, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Police reunited her with her caregiver.

WASHINGTON — A little girl was found in wandering around the area of Osprey Way in Frederick, Maryland, Tuesday morning has been reunited with her family.

Police had asked for help finding her family.

The two-year-old may be named Shyann, according to Frederick police. She was found around 7 a.m.

@Fred_MD_Police needs your help in locating the family of this two year old child. Her name is believed to be Shyann, and she was found wondering in the area of Osprey Way just before 7:00 AM. Please share, and call if you recognize Shyann! pic.twitter.com/39OG5lqBkh — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) August 28, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.