Md. man dies after car crashes into tractor trailer on I-70

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is dead after the car he was traveling in struck the back of a tractor trailer early Friday morning on Interstate 70 in Frederick County.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was unresponsive after impact and brought to Frederick Memorial Hospital, police said. He was identified as Javanti E. Jackson, 25 of Frederick, Md., and pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m.

There were two other people in the car, police said. The driver was also hospitalized after the crash.

Police responded to the hit-and-run collision around 3:45 a.m. on I-70 at Route 85. They found one car, a Honda Accord, at the scene.

Police said their investigation has determined the Accord was traveling westbound in lane 3, when the driver failed to control the speed of the vehicle and struck the rear end of the tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer did not stop on I-70 westbound. The only identifying information police have is that the ICC bar was broken off the trailer’s rear. Their investigation is ongoing.

