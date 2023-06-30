Fourth of July 2023: What’s open and what’s closed in the DC area

As you finalize Fourth of July plans, here's a look at what's open and what's closed across the D.C. area on Independence Day.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed across the D.C. area Tuesday, in observance of the Fourth of July.

Public transit

Both Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday holiday schedule, with service starting at 7 a.m. To see specific route information, check the Metro website.

Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will be free to access Tuesday from 5 p.m. until close, with frequent service to the National Mall and other celebrations throughout the D.C. area.

Frequent service will be provided on all Metrorail lines all day, with service increasing after 4 p.m. to accommodate crowds traveling to firework displays and other nighttime events.

The MARC train will run on a Saturday schedule, with service on the Penn Line only.

There will be no VRE service Tuesday.

D.C.

Government offices, public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed across the District on Independence Day.

Trash and recycling collection will “slide” one day for the rest of the week, through Saturday, July, 8. For example, if your trash is typically collected on Tuesday, it will be collected Wednesday this week. Monday collections will proceed normally.

Department of Parks and Recreation centers, community centers and indoor pools will be closed Tuesday. All summer camps will be closed Tuesday and resume Wednesday.

Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will be open. All Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor pools are open from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Spray parks will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

All low-barrier emergency shelters will remain open all day Tuesday. Youth shelter Zoe’s Doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center will be closed Tuesday.

All parking enforcement will be suspended Tuesday, except for DC Streetcar ticketing and towing and the Nationals Park neighborhood during restricted game hours.

DC Circulator service will run normally Tuesday, except for service to the National Mall, which will be suspended until Wednesday. DC Streetcar is operating on its normal schedule.

Maryland

Government offices, public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicles locations are closed across the state Tuesday.

If you’re planning to celebrate Independence Day with a drink, Alcohol Beverage Services will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montgomery County

The MC311 nonemergency government services line will be closed Tuesday.

County trash and recycling collections will operate normally Monday, but there will be no collections Tuesday. Instead, collections will slide one day throughout the rest of the week, with the last pickup on Saturday, July 8. The Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed.

Ride On buses will operate on a Saturday schedule, while Ride On Extra and Flex buses will not run. Ride On Flash will service only its Orange Route on the weekend schedule.

Both the Silver Spring TRiPS Commuter Store and Mobile Commuter Store will be closed.

Public parking garages, lots and curbside meters will be free.

Parks, trails, gardens, playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, outdoor exercise stations and outdoor athletic courts will be open as usual, from sunrise to sunset.

South Germantown Splash Park & Mini Golf will be open. South Germantown driving range will close 6 p.m. Tuesday due to the fireworks show.

Community recreation centers and senior centers will be closed, along with indoor nature facilities.

Outdoor pools in the county will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Indoor pools will close at 6 p.m.

For more information about what Montgomery Parks facilities will be open Tuesday, view the complete list here.

County-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed.

Prince George’s County

All county trash, recycling collection and curbside bulky collection scheduled for Tuesday will slide one day. Organics, such as food scraps and yard trim, will be collected as usual Monday.

Art centers, museums, indoor and outdoor pools, sports facilities and regional parks run by the Parks and Recreation department will stay open. The community center and senior activity centers will be closed.

Anne Arundel County

Trash collections scheduled for Tuesday will slide to Wednesday. Monday, Thursday and Friday pickups will not change.

Both the Pip Moyer Recreation Center and the Stanton Community Center will be closed Tuesday.

The Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park will operate with reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Annapolis Transit will not operate Tuesday, but there will be a shuttle between the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and Calvert Street at Bladen Street running from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

Charles County

The animal care center in Hughesville will be closed Tuesday.

Trash and recycling collection will slide one day for the rest of the week, from July 5 to July 8.

VanGO services will not run.

Senior centers, the Port Tobacco Recreation Center, the Nanjemoy Community Center, Elite Gymnastics and all school-based community centers will be closed.

All public pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. for open swim.

Howard County

There will be no trash, recycling, food scraps or yard trim curbside collection. Collections will slide to the following day throughout the week.

The Community Action Council food bank in Columbia will be closed both Monday and Tuesday.

The Regional Transportation Agency will run buses on a Sunday schedule.

Frederick County

The Reichs Ford Road waste facility, including the Transfer Station, Yard Waste Drop Off and Recycling Center, will be closed Tuesday. As a result, curbside recycling collection will slide to one day later in the week. This slide will not impact Monday collection.

No transit services will run in observance of the holiday. MARC Train and the 204, 505 and 515 MDOT MTA Commuter Bus service will be canceled.

Virginia

Government offices, public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicles locations are closed across the state Tuesday.

All Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will close at 6 p.m.

Alexandria

Starting Tuesday, trash and recycling collections will slide one day later in the week.

The DASH Bus will run on a Sunday schedule. The King Street Trolley from Alexandria City Hall will operate as usual, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Alexandria Health Department, the Flora Krause Casey Pharmacy and the Teen Wellness Center at Alexandria City High School will be closed.

All Historic Alexandria museums will be closed, except for Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking restrictions for metered spaces, residential permit parking districts and other areas with signed parking time limits will not be enforced. Parking restrictions apply to spots that are normally prohibited — for example, “no parking” zones or loading zones will still be enforced.

The Old Town Pool and Warwick Pool will both be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The Memorial Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and the Potomac Park Yard Interactive Fountain will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria will be closed, but you can still call 703-746-4444 for any animal emergencies or wildlife concerns.

Arlington County

Recycling, trash and organics curbside collection will proceed as usual.

All community centers will be closed Tuesday. The Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parks will also remain open.

Parking meters will not be enforced, but permit parking will still be in effect unless otherwise noted on signage.

ART buses 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules. All other ART routes will not operate. The STAR Office and Call Center will be closed, but you can call ahead to schedule rides for the holiday and the day after.

Loudoun County

The Loudoun County landfill will be closed Tuesday.

No Loudoun County Transit bus services will run; this includes the Commuter Bus Service, the Local Bus Service, the Loudoun County Courthouse Shuttle, the Paratransit Bus Service and the Silver Line Bus Service.

Fairfax County

Trash, recycling, yard waste and special collection services will run as usual Tuesday.

The Fairfax Connector will run on a Saturday schedule in observance of Independence Day. The following routes operate with Saturday service: 101, 109, 151, 152, 161, 162, 171, 308, 310, 321, 322, 371, 401, 402, 423, 424, 463, 467, 558, 574, 605, 615, 630, 640, 650, 703, 721, 803, 901, 921, 924, 937, 950, 952, 954, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5. Fairfax Connector Stores will be closed, but the Fairfax Connector Call Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All county recreation centers will be open from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for the George Washington Recreation Center, which will open at 6:30 a.m.

The visitor centers at Lake Accotink and Burke Lake will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Lake Fairfax visitor center will open at 10 a.m.

The Riverbend Park visitor center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. The farm and indoor arena at Frying Pan Farm Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the visitor center will be closed all day.

Prince William County

The county landfill will be closed Tuesday.

Public pools in the county will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The PWCS Aquatics Center will be closed.

There will be no OmniRide bus service.

