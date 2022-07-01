FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | How to prepare for Fourth celebration
Home » Fourth of July » How to keep injuries…

How to keep injuries at bay while enjoying home holiday fireworks

Liz Anderson | landerson@wtop.com

July 1, 2022, 8:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For some, holiday fireworks can inspire lots of “ooos” and “ahhhhs.” But one wrong move could lead to tears and pain if you’re not careful.

Dr. Praveen Kache, a trained ER doctor who’s also the associate medical director of Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, said letting the pros handle Fourth of July fireworks is the best option.

“You can always enjoy public fireworks. That’s the safest thing to do,” Kache told WTOP.

But if you do your own fireworks, Kache says make sure to buy them from an authorized dealer.

“You want to make sure what you’re getting is legal in the area, so make sure you’re buying from a reputable source,” he said.

Before starting your home show, he recommends setting a clear and flat staging area such as “an open area, preferably grass … if it’s wet, that’s completely fine.”

He also suggested marking out a boundary with chalk or other material to serve as a visual boundary that children can’t go beyond during the fireworks. Kache also says to remember to that you need a way out if you’re the one running the show.

“Set up a way where you can run back from the fireworks,” Kache said.

Remember your furry friends, too — Dr. Kache said lights and noises could scare cats and dogs and they might act unpredictably, so he suggested keeping them inside while the human folks enjoy the fireworks.

A list of things to keep handy during your home show includes a first aid kit and a bucket of water.

“Very old school, but you should have a bucket of water, a garden hose so you can spray down the fireworks … or … you can throw them into the bucket of water when you’re done.”

“Also goggles,” Kache added. “There’s a lot of those sparks that can hit your eye and cause a corneal abrasion or corneal burn that can be not only painful, but leave long-term effects.”

And while a holiday favorite — sparklers — may seem benign, “a sparkler burns at roughly 2,000 to 3,000 degrees,” Kache said. “I mean that is very, very hot.”

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Fourth of July | Holiday News | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up