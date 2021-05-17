Rehoboth Beach promises July 4 fireworks spectacular

Rehoboth Beach in Delaware will get its Independence Day fireworks this year after having to cancel the 2020 event due to coronavirus.

This year’s fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

“We’re really excited that the country is opening back up and that we are able to celebrate with our annual fireworks display,” City Manager Sharon Lynn said.

“It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half and, like everyone else, we’re eager to have a little fun and enjoy the kind of summer activities that Rehoboth Beach is so well known for. We are confident that we can have a safe fireworks display this year and delighted that Rehoboth Beach is a ‘happy place’ for so many. We look forward to a great summer.”

There will be COVID-19 safety precautions in place, as approved the Division of Public Health, including providing hand sanitizing stations, mandating masks for those who are unvaccinated and social distancing.

Fireworks will be launched from the beach south of Rehoboth Avenue. The city asks attendees to get there early.

Depending on the weather, the fireworks may be launched any time after 8 p.m.