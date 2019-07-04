WATCH: Fireworks blast off in DC for July 4

This year's July Fourth fireworks show in D.C. promised to be the biggest display ever held in the region, thanks to donations from two of the U.S.' biggest pyrotechnics company. Watch the extravaganza.

(The fireworks show starts around the 3:00 mark)

Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks and New York-based Fireworks by Grucci joined forces to turn the night sky over Washington into a fireworks extravaganza like never seen before.

Phantom and Grucci’s pyrotechnic donations were valued at $750,000 cost, but would rack up a retail bill of well over $1 million, Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan told WTOP.

But don’t worry: it won’t cost taxpayers a dime, Phantom said.

Zoldan spoke with President Donald Trump on Chinese tariffs in a private meeting just weeks before donating $750,000 worth of fireworks for the “Salute to America” July 4 show on the National Mall.

