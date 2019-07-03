Tank watch 2019: July 4 military vehicles on the move in DC

There will be a small number of M1 Abrams tanks and other vehicles for this year's national Fourth of July celebration, as said by President Donald Trump, and they've already been spotted in several areas across the D.C. region. Here are a few of them.

Where are the tanks? That was the burning question Tuesday night in the WTOP newsroom.

(And yeah, we know: Bradley Fighting Vehicles are not technically tanks.)

Trump said Monday, “We have some incredible equipment, military equipment on display — brand new … And we’re very proud of it,” The Associated Press reported.

Local lawmakers expressed concern that these heavy vehicles will damage the area’s road infrastructures. Pentagon officials said that the tanks won’t be rolling but instead will be on display.

On Monday, there were reports of tank sightings (some as early as Sunday), and they have been seen around D.C. since.

They were seen on the railroad tracks in Southeast D.C.

NEW — @USArmy says armored vehicles WILL move through WASHINGTON TONIGHT. Specifically:

Two M1 Bradley Armored Personnel Carriers. Army spokesperson says, “you’ll see them moving through your neighborhood, but DON’T PANIC.”@WUSA9 #SaluteToAmerica #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/c9IockpNMv — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 3, 2019



They were seen seen crossing the Potomac River. Perhaps echoing George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River??

They were seen near Nationals Park.

Just left the Nats game, and we were greeted by Trump’s tanks rolling through just outside the ballpark @fox5dc @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/O9VmDGFoMY — Cole (@eloc8) July 3, 2019

Finally, they arrived at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall late Tuesday night, where they’ll wait for Trump’s “Salute to America” event.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

