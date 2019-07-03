Home » Fourth of July » Tank watch 2019: July…

Tank watch 2019: July 4 military vehicles on the move in DC

Abigail Constantino

July 3, 2019, 10:48 AM

Where are the tanks? That was the burning question Tuesday night in the WTOP newsroom.

There will be a small number of M1 Abrams tanks and other vehicles for this year’s national Fourth of July celebration, as said by President Donald Trump.

(And yeah, we know: Bradley Fighting Vehicles are not technically tanks.)

Trump said Monday, “We have some incredible equipment, military equipment on display — brand new … And we’re very proud of it,” The Associated Press reported.

Local lawmakers expressed concern that these heavy vehicles will damage the area’s road infrastructures. Pentagon officials said that the tanks won’t be rolling but instead will be on display.

On Monday, there were reports of tank sightings (some as early as Sunday), and they have been seen around D.C. since.

They were seen on the railroad tracks in Southeast D.C.


They were seen seen crossing the Potomac River. Perhaps echoing George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River??

They were seen near Nationals Park.

Finally, they arrived at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall late Tuesday night, where they’ll wait for Trump’s “Salute to America” event.

An Allied Party Rental truck is parked next to one of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

