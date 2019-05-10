202
July 4 fireworks launch location moved to West Potomac Park

By H.J. Mai May 10, 2019 10:19 pm 05/10/2019 10:19pm
FILE - In a Tuesday, July 4, 2017 file photo, fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington, during the Fourth of July celebration. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 that he'll host a July Fourth celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

President Donald Trump is putting his own mark on the annual Fourth of July celebration in D.C., including moving the location of the fireworks display and planning an address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The National Park Service said that this year’s fireworks — which have been launched from a location along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for the last several years — will blast off from West Potomac Park.

Trump announced earlier this year that he is planning to change the annual Independence Day celebration, forecasting one of the biggest gatherings in the history of the nation’s capital.

The Washington Post said that the event has become a top priority of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who got tapped by the president to orchestrate the changes three months ago. Bernhardt said that moving the fireworks launch location will free up more space for visitors.

