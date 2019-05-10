July 4 fireworks launch location moved to West Potomac Park

The National Park Service said that this year's fireworks — which have been launched from a location along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for the last several years — will blast off from West Potomac Park.

President Donald Trump is putting his own mark on the annual Fourth of July celebration in D.C., including moving the location of the fireworks display and planning an address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The National Park Service said that this year’s fireworks — which have been launched from a location along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for the last several years — will blast off from West Potomac Park.

Trump announced earlier this year that he is planning to change the annual Independence Day celebration, forecasting one of the biggest gatherings in the history of the nation’s capital.

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

The Washington Post said that the event has become a top priority of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who got tapped by the president to orchestrate the changes three months ago. Bernhardt said that moving the fireworks launch location will free up more space for visitors.

