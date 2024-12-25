Hundreds spend Christmas eating dinner at local Chinese restaurant

For generations, those of the Jewish faith have spent Christmas enjoying Chinese food. Many do just that at Meiwah in Friendship Heights.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Why some DC-area families are eating Chinese food on Christmas Day

You don’t have to decorate a tree or open presents to celebrate family traditions on Christmas.

For generations, those of the Jewish faith have spent Dec. 25 with family and friends enjoying Chinese food.

Joyce Sperling told WTOP she has spent Christmas at Chinese restaurants for over 80 years.

“We’re celebrating being together at Meiwah and it’s a tradition,” Sperling said.

The Chinese restaurant Meiwah has been in Friendship Heights for over 20 years and its founder and general manager Larry La told WTOP that no one takes vacation on Christmas.

“Everybody is working. We probably have 50 people here right now,” La said.

There is good reason for all of the staff being on hand: La expects to serve between 500 and 600 people, with up to 700 takeout orders likely on Christmas.

Meiwah’s most popular dish served on Christmas is Peking Duck.

“It’s a delicacy; not something you eat every day,” La said.

For over 35 years La has worked in the restaurant business. He said it’s not an easy life, but he does like that so many people make Meiwah part of their holiday tradition.

“The best thing in this business: We watch them grow up, and then they have a family, and they bring their kids here. It’s a reward,” La said.

WTOP asked La if he had plans for after the holidays, and he replied, “resting.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.